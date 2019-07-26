‘CSIR committed to serve society’

Shekhar C. Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has said CSIR, the country’s premier research and development organisation was committed to the society in offering science and technological solutions to various problems.

Addressing after inaugurating the ‘Seaweed seedling production facility’ at the CSIR-CSMCRI Marine Algal Research Station, Mandapam, near here on Friday, he said the establishment of the facility to produce seaweed seedlings for free distribution to the local beneficiaries was great example of the social commitment, the CSIR had towards the society.

The facility would provide employment opportunity to the people of this region, especially women from the fishing community, he said and exuded confidence that the technology partners would scale up the capability of the facility to benefit many more people.

Pointing that CSIR had been at the service of the nation since 1942, he said this was the first publicly funded organisation in the area of science and technology and had been offering science and technology solutions. The indelible ink being used in elections in the country was developed at the CSIR laboratory he said. The anti-corrosion technology developed at CECRI in Karaikudi was the best in the world, he said. Addressing the function, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said the facility would go long way in protecting the livelihood of the fisher folk in the region and help them to augment their family income. This was the best example of research activities being taken to the field to benefit people, he said. Seaweed cultivation was one of the best livelihood opportunities for the women folk, he added.

K. Easwaran, Scientist in-charge, Marine Algal Research Station, said the facility had the capability to produce ten lakh seedlings of two species – Gracilaria edulis and Kappaphycus in a cycle, lasting about 75 days. Presently about 650 people were engaged in seaweed cultivation using bamboo rafts and they faced problems in getting the seedlings, he said.

Amitava Das, Director, CSIR-CSMCRI, Bhavnagar, Prateep K. Singh, Director, Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, Dhanbad and N. Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI, Karaikudi were among others present on the occasion.