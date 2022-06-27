CSG team goes the extra mile to save elderly Sri Lankan couple

They had fainted after arriving on the shore of Rameswaram island

An elderly Sri Lankan man being rescued by a team from the Coastal Security Group in Rameswaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

A team of Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel, who have been securing Sri Lankan nationals who clandestinely land on the shore of Rameswaram island, had a different challenge on Monday - saving the lives of two elderly persons.

During a regular patrol of the seashore, the team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police S. Kalidoss, found two aged persons - a man and a woman - lying unconscious on the beach near Kothandaramar temple.

"Since they had been dropped in neck-deep water on a pitch-dark night, the couple, who did not eat properly the previous night, became tired and fainted after arriving on the shore," the SI said.

Since the stretchers in the 108 ambulance could not be used to carry unconscious people across the shallow backwaters for nearly two km, the CSG team had to wait for the arrival of a hovercraft of the Indian Coast Guard.

Till then, the personnel kept the man hydrated by giving him glucose. They also used a saree as a temporary shade for the couple, who were lying on the sand.

Later, the Sri Lankan nationals were shifted to the government hospital in Rameswaram, where they were provided first aid.

While the man showed signs of improvement, the woman remained unconscious. They were identified as Sivam, 82, and his wife, Parameswari, 70, of Mannar. They were subsequently admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

With the new arrivals, the number of Sri Lankan nationals who have reached Rameswaram after fleeing the crisis-hit island nation has risen to 92.