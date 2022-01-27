CRS to inspect Andipatti - Theni stretch on Monday

He will also inspect electrification work on Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram stretch

Commissioner of Railway SafetyAbhai Kumar Rai will inspect electrification work on Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram stretch and the converted broad gauge stretch of Andipatti-Theni on January 30 and 31.

A railway statement said that electrification work had been carried out on the 107-km-long railway line between Madurai and Ramanathapuram. The electrification work on the 47-km Madurai - Manamadurai railway line had already been completed.After clearance by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, electric locomotives were currently hauling rakes in this section.

The electrification work for the 60-km-stretch between Manamadurai and Ramanathapuram had also been completed. The Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram electrified line would be inspected by the CRS on January 30. After the inspection, a speed trial would be conducted between Ramanathapuram and Manamadurai between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Public and residents in the vicinity had been cautioned not to cross or approach the track during the speed trial, the statement said.

Andipatti line

Gauge conversion of Madurai-Bodinaickanur railway line had already been completed on the 58-km-stretch between Madurai and Andipatti in different phases and the stretch had been cleared by the CRS.

Now, gauge conversion on 17-km Andipatti – Theni section had been completed and the CRS would conduct statutory inspection of this section on January 31.

After the inspection, the CRS would conduct speed trial between Theni and Andipatti between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.Public and residents in the vicinity are cautioned not to cross or approach the track during the speed trial, the statement said.

On completion of the remaining stretch of work between Theni and Bodi, the Southern Railway has proposed to run thrice-a-week express train between Bodi and Chennai.