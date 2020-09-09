Crosswind delays landing of two flights

Heavy crosswind reported in Madurai Airport delayed the landing of two flights on Tuesday evening.

According to airport sources, Dubai-Madurai Vande Bharath flight of Air India Express that was scheduled to land at 4.20 p.m. was diverted to Tiruchi. The flight with167 passengers later flew back to Madurai at around 8 p.m.

Similarly, another flight, an Indigo Chennai-Madurai flight had to hover over the airport before landing here with a delay of 25 minutes.

Floral tributes paid

Madurai

Floral tributes were paid to Special Sub-Inspector of P. Malarsamy (57) at the City Police Office on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha and other senior officials paid respects to a portrait of the SSI who passed away at Government Rajaji Hospital on Monday after contracting COVID-19. His son took part in the event.

Casual leave for police personnel

Madurai Inspector General of Police (South Zone) S. Murugan, has instructed Superintendents of Police to provide one day casual leave for all officers and police personnel on their birthday. Besides, he has asked fellow colleagues in the police station to greet the police officer/personnel on the eve of their birthdays, a statement said.

Ganja seized

Madurai Over six kg of ganja was seized and four persons were arrested here on Tuesday.

The police said that following a tip-off, a team, led by Inspector, Anna Nagar Station, conducted a vehicle check and intercepted a cargo autorickshaw.

Upon noticing the police, those travelling by the auto tried to flee from the scene. However, the police nabbed them.

Later, the team found that they had concealed the ganja under the bottom portion of the vehicle.

The police arrested four persons, identified as Ravi (39) of Usilampatti, Tamil Kumar (33) and Murugan (24) of Dindigul, and Parameswaran of Theni.