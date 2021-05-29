CRA holds review meet with Collectors

Commissioner for Revenue Administration (CRA) Phanindra Reddy held discussions with the Collectors of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi on Saturday about ongoing exercises to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the districts including vaccination.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the rain-affected areas in Kanniyakumari district on Friday, came to Tirunelveli on Saturday to hold the review meeting on the measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with Collectors V. Vishnu of Tirunelveli and G. S. Sameeran of Tenkasi.

Senior officials from the departments of Revenue, Public Health, Tirunelveli Corporation and the municipalities of both the districts also participated in the meeting and appraised him about the steps being taken to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the number of positive cases has come down significantly in the recent past, the officials were urged to maintain this momentum by ensuring complete and intensified lockdown across the two districts.

He told the officials to organise intensive awareness programmes, especially in rural areas, to encourage the people to come forward for vaccination.