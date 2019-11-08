CPI(M) takes out Russian Revolution rally

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre took out a rally followed by a public meeting here on Thursday to mark the anniversary of Russian Revolution.

The party members wore red shirt and marched from Arapalayam AA Road to Cross Road, led by district secretary R. Vijayarajan.

K. Balabharathi, former MLA, and Mr. Vijayarajan spoke on the significance of the Russian Revolution. “The party flag was hoisted by women at various places in Madurai on the occasion of Russian Revolution anniversary. Madurai has given a number of women martyrs to the party who also worked for the welfare of people,” said Ms. Balabharathi.

Mr. Vijayarajan lauded the efforts of Madurai MP Su.Venkatesan in getting schemes for the city and district. “The MP took the effort to repair the Natham Road that was in a bad shape due to ongoing flyover work. Likewise, he took the initiative to make the PET Scan facility operational at the Government Rajaji Hospital, as it was lying idle for over eight months. He has also been demanding upgradation of the hospital,” he said.