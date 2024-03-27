GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) candidate Venkatesan begins election campaign by the river

March 27, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Su. Venkatesan, CPI(M) candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency along with Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan campaigning at Simmakkal in Madurai on Wednesday.

Su. Venkatesan, CPI(M) candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency along with Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan campaigning at Simmakkal in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

CPI(M) candidate and sitting MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday kick-started his door-to-door election campaign after paying floral tributes to the Vaigai on the river banks near Yanaikkal in Madurai at around 7 a.m.

Mr. Venkatesan was accompanied by Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Speaking at Yanaikkal, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the DMK-led alliance had performed well in Madurai in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 2021 Assembly election and the local body polls. He expressed confidence that in this elections too, it will win comfortably, not only in Madurai but across Tamil Nadu. The people of the country should teach the BJP a lesson, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP and protect the Constitution and the democracy. He said the DMK-led alliance has worked for the welfare of people and expressed confidence that the alliance will win the elections.

MLA G. Thalapathy said that Mr. Venkatesan has worked for the welfare of the people of the constituency, particularly the students. A number of students had benefited through educational loans, he said.

MLA M. Boominathan, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and functionaries belonging to parties in the DMK alliance were present. The campaign started at 7 a.m. and following a break in the afternoon again commenced in the evening at around 5 p.m. As of now CPI(M) has planned a two-day election campaign schedule.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.