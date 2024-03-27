CPI(M) candidate Venkatesan begins election campaign by the river

March 27, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

CPI(M) candidate and sitting MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday kick-started his door-to-door election campaign after paying floral tributes to the Vaigai on the river banks near Yanaikkal in Madurai at around 7 a.m.

Mr. Venkatesan was accompanied by Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Speaking at Yanaikkal, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the DMK-led alliance had performed well in Madurai in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 2021 Assembly election and the local body polls. He expressed confidence that in this elections too, it will win comfortably, not only in Madurai but across Tamil Nadu. The people of the country should teach the BJP a lesson, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP and protect the Constitution and the democracy. He said the DMK-led alliance has worked for the welfare of people and expressed confidence that the alliance will win the elections.

MLA G. Thalapathy said that Mr. Venkatesan has worked for the welfare of the people of the constituency, particularly the students. A number of students had benefited through educational loans, he said.

MLA M. Boominathan, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and functionaries belonging to parties in the DMK alliance were present. The campaign started at 7 a.m. and following a break in the afternoon again commenced in the evening at around 5 p.m. As of now CPI(M) has planned a two-day election campaign schedule.