CPI stages protest against skyrocketing onion price

Protesting against the skyrocketing prices of onion, cadre of the district unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) displayed onions as a precious commodity on par with gold and staged a dharna in front of the Indian Bank in Rameswaram on Tuesday, demanding ‘onion loans on the lines of jewel loans’.

Led by C. R. Senthilvel, district CPI administrative committee member, about 50 cadre, including women, staged the protest before the bank officials came out and told them the bank would not pledge onions for loans. During the novel protest, the women wore ear studs and necklaces made of onion to convey the message that the product has become precious and costly like gold.

The protestors also shouted slogans against the governments for failing to contain the prices of onion.

They continued the protest even after police intervened and asked them to disperse.

After the Bank Manager came out and said the bank would not accept onion for pledging loans, the protestors dispersed, ending their protest.

Those who participated in the protest, included party office bearers P. Vadakoriya, N. P. Senthil, N. J. Mohandoss and P. Jeevanandam