Madurai

CPI (M) members stage dharna in support of farmers

MP Su. Venkatesan and Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres stage a dharna in front of the Head Post Office in Madurai on Wednesday, in support of farmers protesting in Delhi against new farm Acts.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Over 80 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a dharna in front of Head Post Office on Scott Road here on Wednesday in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm Acts.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that farmers of several States had been staging protests ever since the Centre brought in “anti-farmers” amendments to three farm Acts. Lakhs of farmers had gathered around Delhi seeking revocation of the amendments that would affect their livelihood and eventually lead to big corporate houses dominating farming activities.

The Centre should immediately withdraw the amendments to the farm Acts, and also give up the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. Mr. Venkatesan said that his party would continue with the protests till the Centre heeded to farmers’ demands.

Party’s urban district secretary Vijayarajan was among those who took part in the protest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 7:31:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cpi-m-members-stage-dharna-in-support-of-farmers-madurai/article33232621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY