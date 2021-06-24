COVID-19: ‘Sivaganga has fourth lowest mortality rate in T.N.’

The Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital has recorded the fourth lowest mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in the State, according to its Dean Revathy.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 8,107 patients had been admitted in the hospital, she told reporters here on Thursday.

As many as 7,911 patients were discharged after recovery and 124 died. The treatment was commendable as doctors, frontline staff and others risked their lives so that people from other districts too benefitted, she said.

Asked about pregnant mothers who tested positive, she said of the 762 who tested positive, 353 delivered babies at the hospital. Though 12 newborns tested positive among 139, not a single death was recorded. “We saved every single child,”

The hospital opened a special ward to treat COVID-19 patients with multiple complications after recovery. An out-patient wing had also been opened.

To another query, she said 11,446 vaccine doses had been administered so far and 65 beds, including 55 with oxygen points, had been opened for paediatric patients to tackle a possible third wave.

Doctors Balamurugan, Rafiq, Gayathri, Guna and Peer Mohammed were present during the press conference.