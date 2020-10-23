COVID-19 leads to change in evaluation process in schools

Students asked to complete multiple choice questions sent online by the schools

With the closure of schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes are being conducted by private schools for the past five months and now classes are being conducted for the second term as well.

The current set-up has not only changed the teaching methodology, but has changed the evaluation process as well. Most of the private schools did not conduct three-hour-long quarterly examinations before commencement of the second term, but opted for unit tests for a shorter duration to assess students.

D. Ravikumar, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary Matriculation Higher Secondary CBSE Schools Association, said most private schools conducted online examinations to assess students. “It was optional for students to take up the exams as the government had directed that students must not be compelled to take tests or attend online classes,” he said.

Students were asked to complete multiple choice questions in the online sheets sent by the schools. “Students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 were asked to have their cameras switched on while writing long answers. These students had to scan their answer sheets and had to either mail it or WhatsApp the answer sheets to their schools,” he added.

Guidelines released by the State government for online classes said that while assessments could be carried out during the period, they should not be made mandatory or counted for final scores.

Sangeetha, a parent of a Class 5 student, said closely watching the computer screen while writing the exam had resulted in eye strain for her daughter.

Indira Pandiarajan, a member of Global Nursery and Primary Schools Association, said many private schools allowed students to take up the online exams only if they had paid the tuition fee.

Mr. Ravikumar said schools were constantly keeping tests for students of Classes 10 and 12, as they fear that these students will have to take up board examinations next year.

Several teachers reiterated the need to make an early announcement on the reduced syllabus, said K.Saravanan, Principal of Dr. T. Thirugnanam Primary School.