COVID-19 crisis makes teachers embrace technology

With the need to remain indoors to stay safe in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, teachers have embraced technology to remain in touch with their students. Many schoolteachers in the city said that this was a new learning experience for them.

They said that children too have shown their willingness to learn and stay engaged through popular videoconferencing applications.

“We have started conducting physical education class for primary school children on alternate days via videoconferencing applications. For higher classes, we have begun preparation for the next academic year,” said Shanthi Mohan, Principal of Lakshmi School.

For the benefit of those students who were not able to attend the sessions due to connectivity issues, the lessons are uploaded on YouTube. Ms. Mohan said that the school would soon introduce story-telling for primary classes, as the teachers and the students were able to use the applications with ease.

Agreeing with her, R. Jhansi Rani, a teacher in TVS School, said, “This is a new learning experience for teachers. We are using technology to ensure that the students use their time productively and prepare them for the coming academic year.”

A private tutor, R.S. Lakshmi, said that initially she was hesitant to embrace the technology, but was now comfortable. “I find students answering questions promptly. Even they have taken a liking to the new format,” she said.

She, however, felt that there were drawbacks too. “While connectivity was one issue, regular classroom interaction is missing. It could lead to the case of students being physically present but mentally absent,” she said.

Though the luxury of conducting classes through videoconferencing applications was limited to private institutions, government-aided and Corporation schools are staying connected with their students through WhatsApp application.

“Not only are the teachers clearing doubts of the students through the school’s WhatsApp group, but also extending financial assistance and supplying essential commodities to the families of poor students,” said K.S. Narayanan, Headmaster of Sethupathi Higher Secondary School.

R. Murugeswari, Headmistress of Kasturba Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, said that the school had planned to embrace technology from the coming academic year and held meetings with the teachers in this regard.