Country boats allowed for Katchatheevu festival

Madurai

The State, on Friday, informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that 15 country boats, apart from mechanised boats, would be allowed to travel to Katchatheevu for the St. Antony’s Church festival, scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.

The fishermen will now be able to travel in 15 country boats of their own, with 15 passengers and three crew members per boat. However, women and children will be not be allowed to travel in the country boats, considering their safety. They can travel in mechanised boats, the State said.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S. Ramathilagam, taking note of the submission, adjourned the case to March 13. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram who sought a direction to the State to permit fishermen to travel in their own country boats for the festival.

The petitioner said that when the High Court Bench was approached in 2018 seeking a similar direction, it had partly allowed the petition. Permission to allow fishermen to travel in their own boats was refused in 2018, as the issue was brought to the knowledge of the court at short notice.

However, the court had observed that the fishermen could be allowed to travel to Katchatheevu in their own boats, in the coming years, subject to rules and regulations. The State should honour the order passed by the court, the petitioner said.