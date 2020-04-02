Counselling over phone

MADURAI

Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation for Social, Legal Studies and Development, Fatima College and Action Aid have come together to conduct counselling for people in distress in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

S. Selvagomathy, Managing Trustee of the Foundation, said the counsellors had been identified by them and the counselling, to be offered through phone, would be open to men, women and children in need of help. People could contact 24-hour helplines 9843460061, 9894611838 or 9524318207, she said.