Corporation sets up monitoring teams in all 100 wards: Commissioner

Temporary Covid clinic begins functioning at Illango Corporation School

The Madurai Corporation has set up monitoring teams across all the 100 wards, which would primarily keep a close tab on people in isolation at homes and ensure that their basic requirements were fulfilled without them stepping out of their premises.

The teams, will comprise nine members from Anganwadi, Health, Sanitary and volunteers. By having the list of patients ward-wise, it would become easy to have an eye on the people. After getting in touch with them, the team members would help them dispose of garbage from their premises. In case, they require food or any medicines, they would be delivered through contactless mode by the stakeholders, said Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan here on Sunday.

He further said that in a simultaneous drive, the civic authorities were also engaged in offering counselling to people, who were still unvaccinated. After disseminating information about the consequences and merits of inoculation, the eligible people were given the doses.

Also, he said that persons in the 15-18 years age group too were getting the vaccine shots.

District Collector S Aneesh Shekhar inspected the Covid Care Centres being readied at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College and at the American College campus. He appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the designated vaccination points without delay.

The Government Rajaji Hospital Dean Rathnavel, who inspected the Covid Clinic which has been set up temporarily at the Illango Corporation School near the GRH campus, said that people with ailments such as fever, cold and cough can make use of the school campus from Monday (January 10). The clinic would function from 8 a.m. onwards, he added.

The GRH was fully geared to take COVID-19 patients who required oxygen. So far, there was no cause for any emergency and the entire para-medical and doctors teams were ready, he added.