Corporation officials seal three shops

THOOTHUKUDI

The corporation officials sealed three shops in the town on Thursday after the owners of these business establishments failed to pay the licence fee.

As more than 50% of the shops in the town are transacting business without paying the professional tax or renewing the licence, the corporation has issued notices to the defaulters. When a team of officials raided the shops along Chidambara Nagar Main Road, Palayamkottai Highway, Tiruchendur Highway and Ettaiyapuram Highway on Thursday, it was found that licence fee was not paid by 16 shops. While 13 defaulters paid the fees to renew the licence, the remaining three shops were sealed by the officials.