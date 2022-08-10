Corporation officials raze down encroachments at Mattuthavani

Corporation officials engaged in an eviction drive near MGR Bus Stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Corporation officials took out an eviction drive between the omni bus stand and flower market at Mattuthavani here on Wednesday.

As many as 30 shops who had encroached beyond their allotted space, measuring 10x8 feet, and seven unauthorised shops were evicted in the drive along the stretch between omni bus stand and flower market at Mattuthavani, said Assistant Engineer M. Ponmani.

She said that they had been receiving repeated complaints and petitions from vendors inside the Flower Market that their sales were greatly affected because of the unauthorised shops.

“We also received frequent information from the traffic police in the area that the encroachments were leading to traffic congestion and causing accidents,” she said.

“Most of these shopkeepers had been operating at Periyar Bus Stand. As the bus stand complex was being built under the Smart Cities Mission, these shopkeepers were given alternative site here,” said Ms Ponmani.

The eviction drive was taken out between 10 a.m and 2.15 p.m. A posse of police personnel were also present during the drive to ensure there was no resistance from the vendors.

Assistant Town Planning Officer M. Kamaraj, who was also present at the spot, said that the team would keep a close watch on the evicted area so that encroachments do not happen again.