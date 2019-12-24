Corporation collects fine

The Tirunelveli Corporation has collected a fine of ₹ 8.54 lakh from owners of buildings and private establishments for not maintaining a hygienic environment and causing proliferation and spread of dengue-causing mosquitoes.

It has imposed a fine of ₹ 2,800 for smoking in public places and ₹ 10,900 from residents across the four zones for dumping waste in the open without segregating them.

“A supervising team comprising corporation officials inspected residential buildings, shopping complexes, community halls, restaurants, hospitals and under-construction buildings where they inspected water tanks and found dengue larvae. So far, they have collected a fine of ₹8.54 lakh,” said the Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan.

Across the four zones of the corporation, the officials imposed fine on residents who dumped unsegregated waste in the open ground. They collected ₹ 4,200 in Thachanallur zone, ₹ 2,900 in Palayamkottai zone, ₹ 2,000 in Melapalayam and ₹ 1,800 in Tirunelveli zones.

Caution

He urged the people to cooperate with the corporation in following rules so that no fine is imposed.

He said the supervising team would continue inspections across the city.