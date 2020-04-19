Madurai

Coronavirus | Dhan Foundation donates 1,600 PPEs

In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Dhan Foundation with the support of HCL Foundation gave away 1,600 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), costing ₹8.3 lakh, to Madurai Corporation Commissioner.

According to a release from Dhan Foundation, the organisation will approach the current crisis in three phases - providing relief material for the next three months, restoration and rehabilitation of families for the next three years, and working on their sustained resilience in the long run.

Through DHAN Foundation’s Kalanjiam community banking programme relief measures were undertaken for poor families. A package consisting of groceries, including 10 kilograms of rice was delivered at the doorstep of around 1,000 families. Telemedicine consultations were held by the doctors of SUHAM Hospital, a subsidiary of DHAN Foundation. With closure of liquor outlets, alcoholics tend to become violent and women face domestic violence. So, field-level health workers of the hospital also offered counselling to women.

The organisation has also decided to study the impact of lockdown in the lives of poor families.

