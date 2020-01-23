Corn growers seek relief for crop loss

Farmers who have suffered extensive crop damage in the recent north-east monsoon have urged the State government to compensate their loss.

Raising the issue in the grievance meeting here on Thursday, farmer Maharajan of MDMK, by showing rotten corn to Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who was chairing the meet, said agriculturists, who had cultivated rain-fed crops, especially corn, had suffered extensive loss due to downpour during the monsoon. The government should bail out farmers by giving them due compensation.

Mr. Sandeep said officials had surveyed affected areas and a comprehensive report on crop damage had been forwarded to the government, which would take appropriate decision.

When farmers complained about disbursal of varied insurance benefits for corn cultivated in different villages, he said the quantum of insurance benefit would be calculated based on the yield so that insurance benefit would naturally differ from place to place.

“If the insurance firm had given different insurance benefits to farmers of the same village, we’ll look into it and get it corrected as agriculturists from the same village cannot get different yield. At the same time, the quantum of insurance benefit given in one revenue village cannot be compared with that of other,” he said.

When farmers from Savalaaperi and Mela Eeraal said the insurance firm had neglected their villages in disbursing the insurance benefits though they had paid the premium, the Collector promised them that he would speak to the firm to ensure early disbursal of benefits.

He informed that the insurance benefits for green gram, black gram, chilli and onion growers would be disbursed within next 10 days and said the problems being encountered by farmers following the rechristening of Pandyan Grama Bank would be sorted out.

When a group of farmers complained that windmill firms were installing electric poles in their lands without getting their consent, none of the officials gave any reply to the affected farmers though the issue was being raised for the past three years.