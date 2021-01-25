Coop. hospital sealed at Dhalavaipuram

Rajapalayam
Officials of Health Department on Monday sealed the A.S. Palanisamy Nadar Cooperative Hospital at Dhalavaipuram, where a youth, who was administered an injection for fever, died on Thursday night.
After Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres, along with local people, staged a protest on Sunday seeking action against the hospital, Joint Director (Medical Services), R. Manoharan, inspected the hospital on Monday.
“We found that the hospital had not registered itself under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act, 1994 and hence it has been temporarily closed,” Dr. Manoharan said.
The certificate of an aged doctor has been sent for verification for its genuineness. The post-mortem report for the deceased, M. Mukesh, was awaited, he added.
