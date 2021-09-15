Control room for local body polls set up in Theni

Theni district administration has set up a control room to enable people to lodge complaints with regard to malpractice during the rural local body elections to be held on October 6.

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan said people could call the control room over 0456-254924. Election would be held to fill up nine posts – two posts of panchayat union ward councillors, one post of village panchayat president and six posts of village panchayat ward members.

The Collector said nominations could be filed till September 22. While the nomination for the posts of village panchayat ward member could be filed at the respective panchayat offices, the papers for the posts of panchayat union ward councillor and village panchayat president could be filed at the respective panchayat union offices between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Nomination could be withdrawn till 3 p.m. on September 25.

The first meeting of the elected ward members, village panchayat president and panchayat union ward councillors would be held on October 20, when they would assume office at their respective local bodies.