Containment zone residents stage protest in Dindigul

Even as the district administration and Corporation have embarked on a series of measures to check the spread of COVID-19, a group of residents at Mounspuram, a thickly populated area, held a demonstration on Wednesday.

The residents complained about poor supply of essential commodities and claimed that the goods were also priced high.

Speaking to reporters, they said they had been put to untold hardships although a few residents from the area, who tested positive, underwent treatment and returned home successfully.

When such was the situation, the health officials continued to keep their locality under the containment zone.

The residents demanded that the authorities relax the order as the patients had returned home.

On information a posse of police personnel and health officials arrived at the spot and told the agitators that the protocol had to be followed even after a patient had been discharged from the hospital. It was just not enough for a patient to return home. They had to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.

The public had to understand and cooperate during the challenging emergency. the officials said.

There were enough volunteers for every containment zone and a WhatsApp group was actively engaged in helping residents procure essential goods. There might be little inconveniences, which they had to bear for some more time, they added.

After persuasion, the protesters dispersed.

Police said letting out residents in a containment zone would mean violation of the protocol. They appealed to the media to highlight the hardships faced by frontline health workers.