Consumers want daily shandy within Kovilpatti municipal limits

April 23, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Lack of coordination and communication between the municipal administration and the stakeholders appear to have led to confusion over the functioning of a temporary daily shandy at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.

For several years, 398 outlets have been functioning as daily shandy in the name of Pasumpon U Muthuramalinga Thevar here. Hundreds of consumers visit the shandy to purchase vegetables. As the shandy required a lot of repairs and overhaul, the administration proposed to demolish it and construct 251 new outlets on 3.23 acres with more space for truck movement, parking for 250 two-wheelers and four-wheelers and cafeteria for truck drivers and merchants at a cost of ₹6.87 crore.

Till the new shandy was ready, it was proposed to have a temporary market near the bus stand on by-pass road. However, some of the merchants moved to a private space in Thittankulam panchayat limits, which has resulted in a lot of confusion among consumers.

Under such circumstances, some activists led by A Jayaprakash Narayanasami have appealed to the Thoothukudi Collector to chair a meeting to solve the confusion and help provide infrastructural facilities at the temporary vegetable market.

The authorities have covered the roof with tin sheets in the makeshift market and there are no provisions for basic amenities. Absence of a proper road around the market and lack of sign boards too have led to confusion. The authorities claim that the market temporarily opened by some merchants would not be recognised and that they have to bring their produce only to the location approved by them.

Meanwhile, the consumers are apprehensive about the temporary vegetable market as it abuts a four-way lane and that it may be risky for them to cross the wide road to reach the market. As a temporary measure, residents have suggested setting up the market on Manthithope Road, or near Shenbagavalli Ambal Temple, or near AKS Theatre, as they are well within the panchayat limits.

The demolition of the old market building began on April 17 as some of the merchants had approached the High Court Bench seeking judicial intervention. Only after it was resolved recently, officials began the work for construction of new outlets. The consumers look up to the officials to resolve the confusion by holding a meeting or through consensus.