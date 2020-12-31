Consumer product stockists stage demo

MADURAI
Opposing the ‘dual pricing’ policy adopted by manufacturers, members of Madurai District Consumer Product Stockists’ Association staged a demonstration in the city.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Association president A.S.V.A. Mathavan said the manufacturers, mostly MNCs, had adopted an “innovative” business model, which had ruined the stockists in Tamil Nadu. Since the manufacturers offered their products to chain store operators at lower prices, the business of the stockists was completely wiped out.
A stockist in Madurai, who was dealing in MNC products, said he wound up his business two years ago as his turnover dipped from ₹4 crore to ₹1.40 crore because of the dual pricing policy adopted by the manufacturer.
The agitation was held across Tamil Nadu and the stockists said they would meet soon to plan the next course of action. They passed resolutions urging the Centre to regulate the sector and urged the manufacturers to enhance commission offered to stockists from 4% to 8% as they had invested huge amounts in infrastructure.
