Consume kabasura kudineer to boost immunity: Minister

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that people must consume kabasura kudineer on an empty stomach everyday to boost their immunity. He said this while distributing sachets of the powder to members of various minority groups, here on Saturday.

He also distributed dry ration as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts by the State government at Kallikudi and Tirumangalam to members of the Narikuravar community, the elderly and differently abled. Although no direct link has been established between kabasura kudineer and COVID-19 treatment, siddha practitioners and ayurveda doctors say that it helps in boosting immunity, he pointed out. Corporations and district administrations across the State have resorted to distributing tonnes of sachets to the public, he added. “Kallikudi block is one of the few blocks in the district without any cases. To ensure that the status quo remains, the public must cooperate,” he said. He added that the relaxation which has led to the revival of several industries in these two regions will help in stabilising the economy. “With Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme kick-starting, I am sure several labourers will receive regular income,” he added.