Madurai

Consume kabasura kudineer to boost immunity: Minister

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that people must consume kabasura kudineer on an empty stomach everyday to boost their immunity. He said this while distributing sachets of the powder to members of various minority groups, here on Saturday.

He also distributed dry ration as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts by the State government at Kallikudi and Tirumangalam to members of the Narikuravar community, the elderly and differently abled. Although no direct link has been established between kabasura kudineer and COVID-19 treatment, siddha practitioners and ayurveda doctors say that it helps in boosting immunity, he pointed out. Corporations and district administrations across the State have resorted to distributing tonnes of sachets to the public, he added. “Kallikudi block is one of the few blocks in the district without any cases. To ensure that the status quo remains, the public must cooperate,” he said. He added that the relaxation which has led to the revival of several industries in these two regions will help in stabilising the economy. “With Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme kick-starting, I am sure several labourers will receive regular income,” he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 9:57:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/consume-kabasura-kudineer-to-boost-immunity-minister/article31545983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY