Constable held for assaulting SI

A police constable, A. Muthupandi, 32, attached to Ilayangudi police station in Sivaganga district, was arrested for assaulting Sub-Inspector of Police M. Paramasivam, 53, at Poovanthi on Wednesday night. Mr. Paramasivam, who suffered bleeding injuries on head, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

According to the police, Muthupandi, who has been absenting himself from duty for the last one month, picked a quarrel with one Baskaran at Poovanthi bazaar at 10.30 p.m.

As Baskaran complained to the SI, who was on duty at the check-post, a police team scolded Muthupandi and chased him away.

After sometime, Muthupandi, who returned to the check-post, shouted at the SI for having reprimanded him in a public place. He took a stone and hurled it at the SI which hit his head.

Muthupandi was arrested and sent to judicial custody.