Conservancy workers honoured

The Kanniyakumari district administration celebrated May Day by honouring conservancy workers while the police gave ‘guard of honour’ to them as a mark of their tireless anti-COVID-19 operations.

In the celebration organised on the Corporation office premises on Friday, Collector Prashant M. Wadnere honoured conservancy workers with ‘parivattam’ and fruits. Superintendent of Police N. Sreenath and Corproation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar were present.

Lauding their contribution, Mr. Prashant said the conservancy workers, while sacrificing their health, family, and their children’s welfare, had been working overtime in controlling COVID-19 infection.

Even though they had to work in containment zones, in areas housing a good number of ‘home quarantines,’ and even in the hospital treating COVID-19 positive patients, they were working with utmost dedication.

“Hence, we honour them on the day which has been dedicated for workers who toil for everyone’s welfare. We’ll always remember your work gratefully,” said Mr. Prashant.