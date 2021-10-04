Congress stages protest against arrest of Priyanka

Congress workers, led by Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, staged a protest here on Monday against the arrest of their party leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Tagore condemned the Yogi Adityanath government for arresting the leader who was proceeding to the village to console family members of four farmers who were killed after hit by a car. Charging that son of Union Minister, Ajay Mishra, was behind the death of the protesting farmers, Mr. Tagore said that while the accused was left scot-free, Ms. Priyanka who was going to console the family members was arrested.

Mr. Tagore appealed to the President of India to dismiss the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. “The Centre is not ready to hold talks with the protesting farmers,” he charged. He also demanded the immediate release of Ms. Priyanka.

Party’s Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan and district secretary Sriraja Chokkar participated in the protest.