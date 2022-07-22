Congress stages demo against GST on essential goods

Condemning the Goods and Service Tax (GST) slapped by the Union government on essential commodities, Congress cadre staged a demonstration here on Friday.

Led by party’ Thoothukudi town president C.S. Muralidharan, the party functionaries staged the demonstration in front of the office of the General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and raised slogans against imposition of the GST on rice being sold in bags, packed milk, curd, wheat flour, etc.

The agitators came down heavily on the Finance Ministry’s decision to collect GST on hospital and hotel room rent, sale of LED bulbs, packed meat, fish, etc.

Former MLAs S. Daniel Raj and M.B. Sudaialyandi participated in the agitation.