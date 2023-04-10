HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress functionary remanded in judicial custody

April 10, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Dindigul District Congress Committee president D. Manikandan on Monday was sent to judicial custody till April 24.

Following the Congress functionary’s alleged remark to cut off the tongue of the Surat judge, who had convicted AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years jail, the police had registered a case. The Congress cadre staged agitations across the country in protest against the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi as MP Wayanad.

After Manikandan surrendered before the Dindigul Town North Police Station, he was produced before the JM II court, which remanded him in judicial custody till April 24.

The TNCC president had told reporters on Sunday that the party had served a show cause notice on Manikandan asking him to explain the reasons for his remarks, which was contrary to the party’s policies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.