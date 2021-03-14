Congress chooses district VP as candidate for Karaikudi

He has also served as panchayat president

Karaikudi

S. Mangudi, a graduate and a building contractor, is the Congress candidate for Karaikudi Assembly Constituency. He has been the vice president of the party for Sivaganga district and has also served as panchayat president of Sankarapuram from 2006-2016.

The BJP has announced H. Raja as its candidate for Karaikudi Assembly constituency. A senior politician, he has held many positions in the party at State and national- level. Though he had contested in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, he had not succeeded.

Sivaganga

The CPI has chosen two-time MLA and past district secretary S. Gunasekaran as its candidate for Sivaganga Assembly constituency. The 66-year-old candidate has been instrumental in leading many agitations in the district and at State-level on key issues. He is also the State president of the TN Vivasayigal Sangam.

Ramanathapuram

The BJP has announced advocate Kuppuram as its candidate for Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency. A senior in the party and a staunch supporter of Hindutva, he has long been associated with the RSS. He had represented the issues of fishermen on Ram Sethu project and among other issues from Ramanathapuram district at the national-level. He was State president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, vice president of RSS, State president of TN Fishermen Welfare Association and other associations.

Thiruvadanai AC

K. R. Manikam is the Congress candidate for Tiruvadanai Assembly constituency. Coming from a family of politicians, Mr Manikam is the third generation, and a member in the All India Congress Committee. A lawyer, he has served as union councillor from Kannangudi Union. His father K. R. Ramasami had won five times from the constituency and later won once from Karaikudi Assembly constituency.