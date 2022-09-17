Congress cadre stage protest wearing black shirts

Police arrest district Congress Youth wing members for a staging demonstration without permission in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Congress cadre staged a protest demanding the Union government to provide jobs to educated youth near Kamaraj Bus Stand in Dindigul on Saturday.

Led by Dindigul district party president Durai. Manikandan, several party workers wore black shirts, held placards and raised slogans against the Union.

Mr Manikandan said that the protest was held to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘unemployment day.’

“He had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year to the youth. Had he kept his word, the country would not have such a large population of unemployed youth even after eight years. All he cares about is privatisation. How will the economy of India develop at this juncture?,” he charged.

Indian Youth Congress president Mohammed Aliyar, Dindigul Corporation East Zone Chairperson J. Karthik and other party functionaries took part in the protest.

Dindigul police, who rushed to the spot, detained the cadres as they were denied permission to stage a protest. They were later released in the evening.