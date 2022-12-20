Conference on nutrition and health held

December 20, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

An international conference on nutrition and health was held at Fatima College near here on Tuesday.

The conference was organised by the Research Centre of Home Science, Postgraduate Department of Zoology of Fatima College in collaboration with Nutrition Society of India. It dealt with the topic ‘Precision Nutrition and Health: Foresight future of Disease Prediction and Prevention,’ stated a press release.

The thematic address was delivered by S. Vimal Karani, Professor in Nutrigenetic & Nutrigenomics and Deputy Director of the Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health at the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

He highlighted the role of an individual’s genetic makeup on the metabolic response and nutritional status and how nutrition influences the genome and metabolism.

Anto Cordelia Tanislaus Antony Dhanapal, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Science in the Centre for Biomedical and Nutrition Research at the University Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia, elaborated on precision nutrition as an integration of various factors to understand metabolism and human wellbeing.

V. Kumaravel, director and endocrinologist at Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology and Alpha Hospital & Research Centre in Madurai, delivered the valedictory address.

Over 100 students, research scholars and professors from various universities and institutions across India and abroad attended the conference.

College’s Principal G. Celine Sahaya Mary, Head of the Research Centre of Home Science Vasantha Esther Rani, Head of Department of Zoology, A. Tamil Selvi, and others were present.