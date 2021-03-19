‘Complaints can be lodged with observers’

Virudhunagar

General Observers and Expenditure Observers for all seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district arrived.

Public, candidates, representatives of political parties can lodge election related complaints, if any, to the Observers concerned at their camp offices in person between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. They can be reached through mobile phones. People can also lodge complaints about malpractices, irregularities pertaining to the election.

Devendra Kumar Singh Kushwaha is the General Observer for Rajapalayam and Sattur Assembly constituencies. He can be reached over 94899-34617.

Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav is the General Observer for Sattur and Sivakasi ACs. People can contact him over 94899-34618.

The General Observer for Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai ACs is Binita Pecu who can be contacted over 94899-34619.

Surendra Prasad Singh, General Observer for Tiruchuli AC can be reached over 94899-34620, a statement said.

All the General Observers were staying a the Travellers Bungalow in Virudhunagar District Collectorate premises.

Vinay Kumar Arya is the Expenditure Observer for Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur and he could be contacted over 94899-34621.

N. Mohammed Ali, Expenditure Observer for Sattur, can be reached over 94899-34622 and Lovish Shelly, Expenditure Observer for Sivakasi and Virudhunagar can be contacted over 94899-34623.

Narasingh Kumar Khalkho, Expenditure Observer for Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli ACs will be available on 94899-34624

The Expenditure Observers were staying in PWD Inspection Bungalow on Madurai Road in Virudhunagar.

Police Observer: Bhajani Ram Meena, who has been appointed as Police Observer for all the seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district, could be reached over 94899-34625.