Common man hit hard by high fuel prices: DMK

Sudden and frequent increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas has hit the common man badly, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Madurai urban north district secretary Pon. Muthuramalingam.
Addressing a demonstration organised by the party against high fuel prices, Mr. Muthuramalingam said not only the affluent use petrol, diesel and cooking gas. “Cooking gas cylinders is used by middle class and poor people. The spiralling price of the LPG refill has affected them the most,” he said.
The high fuel prices would have a cascading effect as bus fare and lorry freight would also rise, leading to an increase in prices of essential commodities.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre and States should try to bring down the fuel price. “Instead of sharing her thoughts, the Minister should take the initiative to lessen the burden of the common man,” he added.
“The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government is following the diktats of the Centre and had forgotten the Constitution-guaranteed autonomy to States. It was not taking any independent decision for the benefit of the people,” he charged.
Amid several issues facing the country, it was Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin who has exposed the Centre and State on important issues affecting the common man, he said.
Madurai urban south district secretary G. Thalapathy, V. Veluchamy and former Mayor P. Kulandivelu took part in the protest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath