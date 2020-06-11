Common man badly hit by lockdown, says CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist), Virudhunagar district unit, on Thursday demanded that the State government waive crop loans to farmers affected by COVID-19 and issue new loans.

A memorandum to this effect was handed over to Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan by the party’s district secretary, K. Arjunan.

The survey was conducted among 3,000 families in urban and rural areas of the district.

Mr. Arjunan said the four phases of lockdown from March 25 to May 31 for 67 days has led to job loss, income loss and economic crises among families.

The survey was aimed to elucidate the expectations of the people belonging to all section of the working class from the government.

“At least 169 people said they had to make up their daily meals with only ration goods during the lock down,” the survey said.

While most of them said that they had to borrow money to run the family, many pledged their jewels. For many, their long-term savings was eroded during the lock down.

Only 758 people revealed that they managed to get assistance given by political parties and other organisations.

Many farmers complained that they were hit hard during the lockdown.

The demand for flowers saw new low with no festivals and functions during the lock down.

Several small shopkeepers and service providers complained that they struggled a lot to pay rent for their buildings and meet power bills.

The party had recommended that all ration cardholders, who were not income tax payers, should be paid ₹7,500 a month to overcome the present crisis.

Essential goods including rice, dal, sugar and oil should be given to all poor families for six months.

The State government should find market for handloom products and help supply yarn to keep the handlooms running.

With rural masses affected more under the lockdown, all workers should be given job for six days a week under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme and all applications seeking jobs should be registered.

Small shopkeepers should be given interest-free loan sof up to ₹10 lakh.

Moratorium for six months for repayment of loans should be ensured for members of self-help groups.

Party leaders S. Balasubramanian, M. Mahalakshmi and P.N. Deva were among those who took part in a demonstration held here to highlight their charter of demands.