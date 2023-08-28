HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner of Railway Safety begins probe into coach fire accident in Madurai

Inquiry to continue today; report to be submitted within a month

August 28, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
An injured tourist, who was admitted to Railway Hospital, being taken to Madurai airport on Sunday.

An injured tourist, who was admitted to Railway Hospital, being taken to Madurai airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A.M. Chowdhary on Sunday began a probe into the fire accident in a coach near Madurai Railway junction that killed nine persons from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

He would submit his report within a month.

He began the statutory inquiry by questioning the injured persons, who were admitted to the Railway Hospital. The inquiry began early in the morning on the hospital premises as the tourists were slated to catch an afternoon flight from Madurai to go back home.

Tamil Nadu Railway Police officers produced two of the support staff of the tour operator, who went missing on Saturday, before the CRS. Their deposition gains significance as initial probe revealed that the fire was caused by the cooking gas cylinder when some of the support staff tried to make tea for the tourists. The tourists and railway officials claimed that the doors of the coach, parked in the stabling line, were locked using padlocks for security reasons and, hence, they could not come out until they were broken. Mr. Chowdhary questioned the Fire and Rescue personnel from Madurai, railway security personnel from Railway Protection Force and Tamil Nadu Railway Police.

Coach inspected

He also inspected the fire-ravaged coach in the presence of senior railway officials, including Principal Chief Safety Officer, Southern Railway, Somesh Kumar and Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth. The inquiry would continue on Monday.

Meanwhile, the tourists, who were provided accommodation at a private hotel on Saturday, were flown back home. Along with those admitted to hospitals, they were flown by two different flights from Madurai via New Delhi and Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mortal remains of nine tourists, after post-mortem and embalming, were taken to Chennai by road on Saturday night and flown to Lucknow by a special flight.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.