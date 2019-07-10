College in the name of Kalam from this year

RAMANATHAPURAM

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Government Arts and Science College, being established in Rameswaram island, the birth place of the former President, would start functioning this academic year with five undergraduate courses, R. Baskaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Madurai, said.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, he said distribution of applications for ‘spot admission’ to B.A. English and Tamil, B.Sc. Maths and Computer Science and B.Com. courses would start at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Rameswaram on Thursday. The degree courses would be offered subject to affiliation to Alagappa University, he said.

Officials said a Government Order was passed recently, appointing 15 teaching and 15 non-teaching staff for the college and they would join gradually. A senior faculty member appointed for the college would be present when applications were issued.

Officials said the college would start functioning from Sankara Mutt building for the time being. Officials had already inspected the building and were satisfied with the existing facilities. Classes would start later this month, they said.

The government announced the college in the budget proposals in February. But works could not be taken up immediately as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election was in force.

Welcoming the starting of the college this academic year, Rameswaram Consumer Protection Movement has urged the authorities to introduce B.Sc. Physics, the elective subject of Kalam, as a tribute to the former President, and B.A. Economics. Movement president A. Ashokan has submitted a petition to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao to consider the demand.