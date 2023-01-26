HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Collector unfurls national flag, stresses segregation of waste at gram sabha meet

Aneesh Sekhar gives away Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 217 police personnel; 75 others get awards in recognition of their work by the district administration

January 26, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspects the Guard of Honour during the Republic Day celebrations in Madurai on Thursday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspects the Guard of Honour during the Republic Day celebrations in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar unfurled the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Madurai on Thursday on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. He inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute by the police.

The Collector gave away Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 217 police personnel. In addition to this, 75 police personnel were given awards in recognition of their work by the district administration. A total of 250 government officials from various departments were given awards in recognition of their work. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 28.21 lakh through various government departments was given to 37 beneficiaries.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni, Madurai Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar and Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad were present at the event.

At the gram sabha meeting held at T. Pudupatti in Tirumangalam, the people demanded better roads and more water channels. The Collector, who presided over the meeting, told the people that their grievances would be looked into.

He explained to them the importance of segregation of waste at source. He said sanitary workers played a major role in keeping the surroundings clean. Stating that education was important, Mr. Sekhar urged the people to send their children to school and said if they found any child that had discontinued studies, they should ensure that it was sent back to school.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.