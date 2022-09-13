Collector inspects places to be part of Tirunelveli west ring road

Project expected to be completed in two years

District Collector V. Vishnu visited a few spots which are going to be part of the proposed west ring road to be laid between Ponnaakudi and Thaazhaiyoothhu via Tharuvai, Abhishekapatti and Rastha.

As Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced here on September 8 that Tirunelveli would get its 33.09 km-long western ring road on an outlay of ₹370 crore to ease the perennial vehicular traffic snarl in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, Mr. Vishnu, accompanied by the senior officials of Department of Highways, visited a few points between Ponnaakudi on Tirunelveli–Kanniyakumari highway and Thaazhaiyooththu on Tirunelveli–Madurai highway that would be part of the proposed road.

The road originating from Ponnaakudi will reach Thaazhaiyooththu via Tharuvai on Tirunelveli–Papanasam highway, Abhishekapatti on Tirunelveli–Tenkasi highway and Rastha on Tirunelveli–Sankarankovil highway. Since 92.24 hectares of land in 14 villages, including 23.50 acre government poramboke land, have to be acquired, ₹79.83 crore has been allotted for their acquisition. In the first phase, announcements have been made in 9 villages regarding acquisition of land.

“We will complete the acquisition of land before February next year. Since we have planned to execute the project in three phases and within two years, we have forwarded the detailed project report to the State government for the formal final approval,” said Mr. Vishnu after visiting the first spot at Ponnaakudi.

The proposed project, to be completed within two years, will have rail over bridges at two places and bridge across the Tamirabharani at one spot.

Officials from the Departments of Revenue, Land Acquisition and National Highways Authority of India also accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

Once the road is formed, commuters and the trucks going from Nagercoil or Nanguneri to Papanasam or Tenkasi can take the road branching out at Ponnaakudi on the national highway instead of traversing the cramped narrow roads of Tirunelveli town that would always result in loss of time and fuel. Similarly, the vehicles going to Tenkasi or Papanasam from Kovilpatti can take the new road at Thaazhaiyooththu to reach their places via Rastha and Abhishekapatti.

“The proposed road will ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles, especially the movement of heavy vehicles, without entering Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli. Since the execution of the project will be reviewed periodically by the Collector himself, it will be completed within two years,” said Mr. Vishnu.