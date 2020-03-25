Collector inaugurates sale of SHG’s mask, sanitiser

THOOTHUKUDI

Even as the people are running from pillar to post for masks and hand sanitisers, which are being sold at an inflated price owing to acute shortage and unprecedented demand, Collector Sandeep Nanduri inaugurated the sale of masks, sanitisers and the cleaning agents, all prepared by the women self-help groups, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sandeep, after inaugurating the sale at Mahalir Thittam complex near new bus stand, said the masks would be sold at ₹ 8 (two leaf mask) and ₹ 10 (three leaf mask) and the cleaning agent would be available for ₹ 50 for 500 ml. The hand sanitiser would be sold at ₹ 250 for 500 ml and soap solution at ₹ 40 for 500 ml.

These products will be available at Mathi Angaadi at Koottaampuli main road, Aathinathapuram, Eppothumvendraan, near Kovilpatti RTO Office, Seythunganallur Kamaraj Nagar, Sattankulam, in front of Panchayat Union Office, Vilaathikulam, Maheshwari Fancy Store near Pudhur bus stand, Srivaikundam panchyat union commercial complex, S.A. Xerox Shop, Kayathar, Tiruchendur bus stand commercial complex and near Udangudi bus stand commercial complex.

The Collector appealed to the public to buy these products of the women SHGs as one of their family members come out to buy essential commodities and remain indoors to protect themselves from viral infection.

Mr. Sandeep has formed taluk-level teams to inspect the cleanliness of the hospitals, including private hospitals. Each team has a tahsildar, Block Development Officer, Taluk Medical Officer, and an Inspector of Police and these teams will inspect the hospitals to verify if soap and water had been placed at the entrance of the hospital to enable the public to wash their hands while entering and leaving the hospital.

As youths indulged in reckless driving of bikes at lightning speed and violated road traffic rules despite the lockdown, they faced police action at several places on Wednesday.