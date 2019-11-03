Collector inaugurates beach shack

Ramanathapuram

Stating that the coastal district with several pristine and beautiful places had a huge potential for developing coastal tourism, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao has hailed the ‘Joe’s beach shack’, developed by Chakraa Residency Private Limited as the major initiative in tourism development.

Addressing after inaugurating the newly developed beach shack off Ariyaman beach, the white sand seashore at Uchipuli, on the outskirts of the district headquarters on Sunday, he said this was one of the beautiful spaces developed for tourism development in the district.

Pointing that the 10 million pilgrims and tourists visits Rameswaram island every year, he said the district administration had accorded top priority for tourism development and taking all efforts for tourism promotion.

“There are several natural beautiful places which remained untapped in the district,” he said and congratulated K. Joseph Rajan, Managing Director, Rajans Hospitals Private Limited, for developing the shack.

He was sure tourists and pilgrims would enjoy the pristine environment in Joe’s beach shack, he said and assured that the district administration, on its part, would develop all facilities in the region.

In his brief address, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena said the facility would pave way for tourism development.

“This is an excellent space for people visiting Rameswaram to spend quality time with their family members and children,” he said. Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena opened ‘Bodhi Gallery Amphi Theatre’, located under a banyan tree in the shack.

Dr. Jospeh Rajan said he had a passion for developing an ‘eco park’ in the district and the shack was developed in memory of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who had love and affection for nature. The facility, alongside Ariyaman, one of the beautiful beaches the country, was developed for people to rejuvenate and foster communal harmony, he said.

Keeping in mind the guidelines for Coastal Regulation Zone, they avoided permanent structures and instead installed fully furnished air-conditioned containers, designed as huts, Ms. Vani Joseph Rajan, Managing Director, Chakraa Residence, said.

The shack would be an ideal location for recreational activities and family get-together, she said. History has it that Ariyaman beach was one of the cheering centres of the Pandyas who had a trading post at nearby Azhagankulam to trade with the Romans and “We want the historic beach to regain its past glory,” she said.