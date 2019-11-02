Collector honours winners of Skoch Awards

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish honoured officials who received Skoch Awards for meritorious work in their departments here on Friday.

Skoch Award, instituted in 2003, is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation. The awards recognise leadership and excellence in accelerating socio-economic changes and have become a benchmark of best practices in India in the fields of governance, infrastructure, finance, banking, technology, corporate citizenship, economics and inclusive growth.

With ‘Mahalir Thittam’, Child Protection, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Child Protection Organisation bagging the awards, Ms. Shilpa honoured the heads of the departments at a function held at the Collectorate.

‘Mahalir Thittam’, which trained women self-help group members in making paper bags, cloth bags, palm leaf products, jute bags, cactus fibre products, among other things, as effective alternative to plastic products in the district, was selected for the award.

Moreover, ‘Mahalir Thittam’ also bagged ‘Skoch Order of Merit’ for training poor women from Maanur block of the district in making ready-made garments, eco-friendly earthenware, bakery products, hollow blocks, cloth bags, dairy products, sanitary napkin and maintaining e-seva centres.

The Child Protection department bagged the award for ensuring unhindered education of gypsy children, while ICDS received it for creating awareness of anaemia among children through novel methods.