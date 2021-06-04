Collector helps aged woman with shelter

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver spotted an aged woman, reportedly abandoned by her family and immediately arranged an accommodation for her in a Home for Aged here on Friday.

The Collector, who was inspecting the covid-19 prevention work at Aranmanai and Kenikarai, spotted her in front of a shop.

She could not respond properly. She said that there was no one to give her food. The whereabouts of her home could also not be ascertained.

Immediately, he ordered officials to provide her a shelter. Escorted by a traffic policewoman and the VAO, the woman was transported to the Home at Puthendal.

Social Welfare Department officials said that all those who have been taking shelter in public places such as markets, railway station and bus stand were taken to nearby Home on the orders of the Collector.

Rameswaram has a huge number of abandoned people. The shelters provided them free food and took care of the inmates, they added.

The police, revenue, rural development and health department officials put together imposed fine on lockdown violators. So far, the district had collected ₹1.35 crore which included ₹ 70 lakh from the police alone.

The Collector said that the district had 3,289 covid positive cases as on June 3 and 2,510 paerons in home quarantine. The Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram had 111 patients, Paramakudi GH had 28 patients and private hospitals had 81 covid-19 positive patients.

Later, he chaired a meeting with officials from various departments in view of the onset of southwest monsoon. The district would have 15 zones headed by officials in the rank of Deputy Collector.

All the low-lying areas, which were inundated in the past, would be identified. Precautions and forecasts bulletin from the IMD office in Chennai would be shared with the public, especially, fishermen.

He said that wherever there was the possibility of any breach in tanks, the PWD and Rural Development departments would keep a vigil. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel were instructed to locate themselves at vulnerable sections so that they may reach the spot well on time.