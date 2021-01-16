CM visits Meenakshi temple

Madurai

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had a darshan at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Saturday.

He visited the temple after inaugurating jallikattu at Alanganallur and then the COVID-19 vaccination at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar accompanied the CM to the temple.

Joint Commissioner of the temple K. Chellathurai and 'Thakkar' Karumuttu T. Kannan were also present.

