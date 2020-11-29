CM to lay foundation for water project

Madurai

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lay foundation stone for ₹ 1,295.76-crore Mullaperiyar drinking water project on December 4, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar here on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event to mark the 150th day of ‘Amma kitchen’ through which food was supplied to those undergoing treatment at COVID-19 care centres. The ‘Amma Kitchen’ was closed on Sunday as there are no patients undergoing treatment at these centres in the district.

The Mullaperiyar drinking water project, which envisages laying a 143-km-long pipeline from Lower camp near Gudalur to Madurai city, will bring additional 125 million litres per day of drinking water to the city.

Mr. Udhayakumar said that the Chief Minister will also inaugurate an additional building constructed at Madurai Collectorate and a slew of other completed projects.

The Minister said that continuous efforts of the district administration and civic body officials had helped reduce the COVID-19 positivity rate in Madurai district from as high as 18% to 0.5%. Currently, a total of 282 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the district, he added.