‘Close charcoal-making unit’

Demanding the permanent closure of a charcoal-making unit allegedly causing health hazards to Kumarapuram residents, a woman staged a dharna on the Collectorate premises.

When V. Beulah Mary of Kumarapuram near Sawyerpuram came to the Collectorate on Monday to submit the petition, the policemen asked her to drop her petition in the box drop kept at the main entrance. However, she started running towards the main building of the Collectorate raising slogans against a charcoal-making unit near her house.

As the officials and the policewomen intercepted her, Mary started rolling on the portico of the main building.After consoling her for a while, she was taken to the officials to submit her petition. She alleged that the charcoal-making unit was causing health hazards to the entire village for several years despite repeated petitions to the officials seeking its closure.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on the Arunthathiyar community people in Veeralur village in Thiruvannamalai district by the members of ‘upper caste’, members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai staged demonstration in front of the Collectoarte. They said due compensation and protection should be given to the victims.

When five Hindu Desiya Katchi cadre tried to distribute ‘halwa’ to the public, saying that the ruling DMK was cheating the people by not fulfilling its poll promises, the police arrested them.