Clerk suspended for misappropriation of funds

TIRUNELVELI

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy has suspended a Bill Collector, who misappropriated the property tax paid on behalf of a leading hotel here.

Sources said a Bill Collector (in-charge), who was actually appointed as ‘sanitary worker’ in the Corporation on compassionate grounds and was working in ward 5 of Palayamkottai Zone, received a cheque for Rs. 5 lakh from a leading hotel here which paid the property tax for its branch at KTC Nagar. As the person, who paid the tax through a cheque, did not mention the payee’s name though he had filled up the amount, the Bill Collector seized this opportunity and allegedly deposited the cheque in his name in the bank to encash it.

When the taxpayer came to know that the property tax had not been paid, he submitted a complaint with Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, who initiated inquiry into the allegation. As the inquiry brought to light the misappropriation of funds, the official was placed under suspension.

Following this development, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy has appealed to the public to pay any tax payable to the Corporation in the name of ‘The Commissioner, Tirunelveli Corporation’ if the tax is paid through cheque.

“Following due inquiry to be conducted by the Corporation and its findings, more action will follow against the Bill Collector if the charges against him are proved,” said the sources.