Cleanliness drive at Madurai railway junction

Madurai Railway Junction saw a flurry of activities as officers from the Southern Railway’s Madurai Division attempted to remove plastic waste from the station and Railway Colony here on Tuesday.

The officers took part in ‘Swachhta Pakhwara 2019’, a drive that is taking place from September 16 to October 2 nationwide. The division had formulated an action plan to ensure cleanliness at railway stations and on trains as part of Indian Railways ‘Swachh Rail’ programme as well, the officers said.

V.R. Lenin, Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Madurai Division, said that the massive clean-up will raise awareness among employees and their families of the habit of cleanliness in their routine.

“For the ensuing periodic cleanliness, the drive will be conducted with the active participation and support of NGOs, charitable trust and institutions and other social organisations,” he said.

The officers, including Lalit Kumar Mansukhani, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, G. Sahoo, Chief Medical Superintendent, and around 200 railway employees took a pledge to keep the environment clean.

Mr. Lenin said that rail users should also cooperate and avoid using single-use plastic during their journey.